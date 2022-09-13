Rakesh Roshan reveals he has seen Vikram Vedha, calls it 'very intelligently presented script'

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan revealed that he has watched Vikram Vedha and called it an “intelligent” presentation.

Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in power-packed performances, Vikram Vedha has created a huge stir among Bollywood fans. Its trailer, which was released on 8 September, started going crazy viral on the internet in no time. Apart from the actors’ intriguing rough look, movie buffs were left blown away after listening to Saif and Hrithik’s fierce dialogues. While so far it is clear that fans can’t wait any longer to enjoy a masala movie on the big screen, there is someone who has already enjoyed the upcoming movie. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has revealed that he has watched Vikram Vedha and called it an “intelligent” presentation.

The Bollywood Hungama quoted Rakesh Roshan as saying, “I have seen Vikram Vedha and it’s a very intelligently presented script which shows that the director duo (Pushkar-Gayatri) has worked very hard.” The veteran star also gave credit to the directors and said that the filmmaker duo has presented its “plot in a very novel way.” In addition, while praising the performances of Saif and his son Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan said, “Both actors have done a tremendous job.”

Addressing the current dry spell at the box office collection of many Bollywood films, the filmmaker blamed the movie’s not-so-interesting trailers. He said that one of the reasons why movies are unable to open well at the box office is because the trailers of the movies are not successful in enticing the viewers to the theatres.

Keeping this very thing in mind, he claimed that the makers of the Vikram Vedha have played on point as its teaser has left the audiences intrigued and excited at the same time. Opening up about his expression after seeing Vikram Vedha’s teaser, Rakesh Roshan said that he himself “was amazed” and added that his initial reaction was that he wanted to watch the film. He said, “So your trailer needs to pack a punch, as it showcases your film.”

Coming back to the movie, Saif and Hrithik starrer is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film with the same title. The original movie featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film, which will hit the theatres on 30 September, also includes Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi, and Satyadeep Misra.

