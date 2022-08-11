Muraka also stated, “The doctors have put two stents in his heart yesterday but he is still not responding positively to the treatment.”

Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack yesterday on August 10. His close friend, Dr. Aneel Muraka, while speaking to Times of India, gave an update on his health and revealed he was not responding to the treatment.

He said, “Yes, it is true. He is not stable unfortunately. His brain is not functioning and that's why he had to be put on a ventilator. He suffered a major heart stroke yesterday. The doctors have put two stents in his heart yesterday but he is still not responding positively to the treatment.”

He added, “His family has arrived, his wife is there. His health is not stable and I spoke to the doctors and even they have said 'let's wait and watch by evening what his status would be like'."

Raju Srivastava has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 34 years. He acted in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989 and they duo worked together again in 2003’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. He was also seen in films like Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, Journey Bombay To Goa, and many more.

He participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005 was the Runner’s Up. His character of Gajodhar is very famous and is recalled the netizens even today.

