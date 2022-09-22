Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava passed away yesterday on September 21. He was admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi after he collapsed in the gym while working out last month on the 10th of August. He was on ventilator and critical for a month. His funeral was attended by Ahsan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, his close friends and family members. On its Instagram account, Pinkvilla shared a video where a a fan tired to click a selfie with Pal and the comedian was expectedly annoyed.

On his own Instagram account, Pal shared an eulogy in the fond memories of his friend Raju.

He shared another video where we could see the moments the two comedians have shared together over the years.

Sunil Pal and Raju Srivastava have even acted together in films like Journey Bombay To Goa, Bhavnao Ko Samjho and Money Back Guarantee. The last two were directed by Pal himself. Bhavnao Ko Samjho was also inducted in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the only film to have only comedians in its ensemble. It had 52 comedians in its principal star cast.

The late comedian acted in films like Baazigar, Maine Pyaar Kiya, and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Comedian Amit Tandon, in an exclusive statement to Firstpost, said, “Raju Srivastava was the best observational comedian we had. What he did was a very different art form where he would not mimic people but objects also. If you see some of his acts, he would be describing Tubelight, he would be describing candle, and you could see the candle in front of you. I remember his marriage act where he enacts almost every person from the marriage. You could see the entire family through the acting of one person. He’s an inspiration to most of the comedians of our generation. His comedy was very close to his roots. His characters like Gajodhar and Sangatha were from villages, tier-three cities, and still they connected across classes. Everyone has loved Raju Srivastava, watched his sets, and he has done this one thing, brought empathy to the things people go through in those cities. One set was when people are stuck in floods and journalists are only asking about how people are feeling instead of trying to help them. His contribution to comedy is amazing and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

