Wednesday morning started on a very affectionate note with superstar Anil Kapoor sharing the character poster of his dear friend Anupam Kher from the highly anticipated film- Uunchai. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, helmed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Uunchai is slated to release worldwide on 11.11.22

Friendship has surfaced as the central theme of the film and its campaign. With Dharmendra wishing his dear friend Amitabh Bachchan ahead of unveiling of his character poster, now Anil Kapoor has taken forward the baton, by sharing the exclusive character poster of his longtime friend, Anupam Kher in Uunchai. In the poster, the maverick Anupam Kher once again shows that he is the king of versatility! The poster has been split in two halves showcasing Anupam Kher in two completely different worlds. On one side we see Anupam Kher in the humble surroundings of his book shop. On the other side, we see him in a totally different light amid snowcapped mountains, covered in multiple layers of warm clothing with eyes that have a sense of longing and achievement both.

In Rajshri’s landmark 75th year – Anupam Kher is a pivotal part of Rajshri’s most ambitious project yet – Uunchai. Anupam Kher started his career with Rajshri Productions 38 years back and is the only male actor that won a Best Actor award for the iconic production house. Anupam Kher has often called Rajshri his home. This is his and director Sooraj R. Barjatya’s fourth collaboration together. Uunchai is being anticipated to be one of the biggest ensemble films of the year. Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra, Uunchai also promises solid performances by Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi. A celebration of life, age and friendship, Uunchai will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22.

