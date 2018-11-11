You are here:

Rajma Chawal trailer: Rishi Kapoor catfishes son Anirudh Tanwar in an attempt to reconnect with him

FP Staff

November 11, 2018 10:56:07 IST

After acquiring the Leena Yadav directorial Rajma ChawalNetflix has now released the film's trailer. Set in Old Delhi, the trailer follows Rishi Kapoor, who plays Raj Mathur, a father who attempts to reconnect with his young son Kabir in the age of social media.

Rishi Kapoor in Rajma Chawal. Screenshot from YouTube

Rishi Kapoor in Rajma Chawal. Screenshot from YouTube

Kabir closes all channels of communication, refusing to speak to Raj in person after he is forced to move to Chandni Chowk and make major changes in his lifestyle. His father poses as a girl on social media and strikes a conversation with him.

The film seems like an emotional roller-coaster, juxtaposing grief and the pressure of family expectations against humour, compassion and love.

Speaking about the film, director Yadav had earlier said, "The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us. Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences."

Rajma Chawal premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The cast also includes Aparshakti Khurrana and Amyra Dastur. The film will be made available for streaming on 30 November.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 10:56 AM

tags: Aparshakti Khurrana , BuzzPatrol , Catfishing , Leena Yadav , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , rajma chawal , Rishi Kapoor , social media , TrailerWatch

also see

Emraan Hashmi's Tigers, directed by Oscar-winner Danis Tanovic, to have digital premiere on 21 November

Emraan Hashmi's Tigers, directed by Oscar-winner Danis Tanovic, to have digital premiere on 21 November

Pakistan's Supreme Court reinstates ban on airing Indian content across TV channels

Pakistan's Supreme Court reinstates ban on airing Indian content across TV channels

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Twitterati praise Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's energy on episode 2 of talk show

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Twitterati praise Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar's energy on episode 2 of talk show