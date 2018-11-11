Rajma Chawal trailer: Rishi Kapoor catfishes son Anirudh Tanwar in an attempt to reconnect with him

After acquiring the Leena Yadav directorial Rajma Chawal, Netflix has now released the film's trailer. Set in Old Delhi, the trailer follows Rishi Kapoor, who plays Raj Mathur, a father who attempts to reconnect with his young son Kabir in the age of social media.

Kabir closes all channels of communication, refusing to speak to Raj in person after he is forced to move to Chandni Chowk and make major changes in his lifestyle. His father poses as a girl on social media and strikes a conversation with him.

The film seems like an emotional roller-coaster, juxtaposing grief and the pressure of family expectations against humour, compassion and love.

Speaking about the film, director Yadav had earlier said, "The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us. Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences."

Rajma Chawal premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The cast also includes Aparshakti Khurrana and Amyra Dastur. The film will be made available for streaming on 30 November.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018 10:56 AM