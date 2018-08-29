Rajkummar Rao to reunite with Stree director Amar Kaushik for initially shelved project Chor Nikalke Bhaaga

Amar Kaushik, who is making his directorial debut with Stree, was initially meant to helm Chor Nikalke Bhaaga (CNB) with actors John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao. The stalled project is now being revived, as per a report in DNA.

Amar Kaushik, in an interview in the publication, revealed that he was revoking the project, and has retained only Rajkummar Rao from the original cast since he enjoyed the story and was keen on essaying the part. Moreover, the director said that he had become comfortable with Rajkummar after shooting Stree together.

While there were speculations about Tamannah Bhatia and John Abraham being a part of the film, Amar clarified to the daily that the actress was not a part of the project. “Tamannaah was never offered the film. We had John on board, but he isn’t doing the movie anymore. Initially, I had approached John for the main role but when he read the script, he wanted to do the other role (of a cop) and also wanted to produce it. That’s when Raj was roped in to play the lead.”

Amar said that while Chor Nikalke Bhaaga would not be his immediate next, the thriller is slated to go on floors once the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor and Amar decide on their respective schedules as well as find a producer.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 15:46 PM