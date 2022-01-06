Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will go on floors in July.

Rajkummar Rao is set to play the role of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in an upcoming film.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the shooting of the biopic will start in July this year, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film will be produced by Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, Bhusan Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

Check out the announcement here

RAJKUMMAR RAO TO STAR IN BIOPIC ON INDUSTRIALIST SRIKANTH BOLLA... #RajkummarRao will essay the lead role in the biopic on industrialist #SrikanthBolla... Directed by #TusharHiranandani... Produced by #BhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar and #NidhiParmarHiranandani... Starts July 2022. pic.twitter.com/JH2lzl0YZJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2022

Tushar Hiranandani, who is known for his film Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will helm the biopic on the life Bollant industries founder Srikanth Bolla.

Bolla was born visually impaired in Seetharamapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Machilipatnam. The youngster who wanted to pursue Science for his secondary education, was refused permission by his school, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. After taking the matter to court, Bolla was finally allowed to pursue Science, but “at his own risk”.

Bolla cleared his 12th Boards with 98 percent marks and went on to become the first international visually-impaired student to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

After graduating, the young entrepreneur chose to come back to India and start Bollant Industries, which manufactures Areca-based products.

According to Tushar Hiranandani, he wanted to make a film on Bolla even before Saand Ki Aankh, but could not do so due to a variety of reasons.

The biopic will trace Bolla’s journey from his birth and continue to time at MIT and how he came back to the country, despite many opportunities being offered to him in the US.

As for Rao, apart from biopic, the actor is set to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. He will also feature in HIT - The First Case opposite Sanya Malhotra, Anubhav Sinha's Bheed and Netflix’s Monica, O My Darling.