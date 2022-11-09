Rajkummar Rao along with being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood is also the most bankable and profitable star of current times. After knocking it out of the park with theatrical releases, he’s now set to take over OTT platforms too! His uber exiting upcoming projects include Netflix’s film “Monica O My Darling” and series “Guns & Gulaabs“. Directed by Vasan Bala – Monica O My Darling co-stars the elegant Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Akansha Ranjan.

It’s a crime comedy and the trailer was released on YouTube and created a storm, garnering close to 50M views. He essays the role of Jayant in the film – who displays shades of thrill and dark humour spliced with a murder mystery. Monica O My Darling will premiere on Netflix on November 11. Helmed by Raj and DK – upcoming Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ has also sent his fans into a tizzy. Rajkummar Rao shares screen space with Dulquer Salman, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, it takes us back to retro aesthetic era of the 90’s. The series explores the ugly and dark sides of its different characters.

Talking about his recent films released in 2022, he impressed audiences early on in February with Badhaai Do. Rao played a gay cop and beautifully portrays the inhibitions and stigma that the LGBTQIA+ community faces in India. He also played an intense cop in “HIT: The First Case”. Rao also brilliantly essayed the role of Subhas Chandra Bose in “Bose: Dead/Alive” which was a biopic and Historical Drama.

Rao has a line up of exciting projects like “Mr and Mrs Mahi” and “Bheed” as well. Fans can’t wait to see the magic he weaves on screen in the coming days. Rao gets into the skin of the character and that’s exactly what makes him an ace Method Actor, which accounts for an enthralling experience for the audiences.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and