Guns And Gulaabs is billed as a crime story of “misfits of the world'

Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkummar Rao have shared their first looks from filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K’s upcoming Netflix series Guns And Gulaabs. The series, which was announced earlier this year, is said to be a crime thriller set in the 90s.

Rajkummar Rao is sporting longer tresses in the image. Sipping on a soft drink, Rao bears an intense expression on his face, hinting that he might be planning something. Fans of the actor are sure to go a nostalgic trip to the 90s on seeing the Campa Cola bottle in his hands.

“Brace yourself for an exciting adventure filled with crime, love and dhamakedaar punchlines” was part of the caption shared by the Badhaai Do star. Several actors including Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Rao’s wife Patralekhaa reacted to the image with much love and appreciation, with Kaushal calling Rao “champ”.

CHEERS TO SEEING RAJKUMMAR RAO AGAIN!

There’s so much drama to spill in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon Created, Produced & Directed By: @rajndk pic.twitter.com/KaQ0seHo21 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 22, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media and shared his first look from the series. The Charlie actor is seen sitting on the bonnet of a car and lost in thought in the image. This marks Salmaan’s first web series as well as his first collaboration with Raj and DK.

.@dulQuer is driving back to the 90s and we’ve got front row seats Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon

Created, Produced & Directed By: @rajndk pic.twitter.com/Jkub0wYuS8 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 22, 2022



Guns And Gulaabs also stars J Bhanu, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah. Gaurav also took to social media to share his first look from the upcoming series.

THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET WILDER @_GouravAdarsh is ready to roar in his 90s avatar in Guns & Gulaabs, coming soon Created, Produced & Directed By: @rajndk pic.twitter.com/qv5eIEju0t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 22, 2022

The series marks Raj and DK’s second collaboration with Netflix after last year’s Telugu film Cinema Bandi. According to a report in The Indian Express, the series will be about “misfits of the world” and will combine a crime story with the romance of the 90s.

As for Rajkummar Rao, the actor has several releases lined up including Netflix’s Monica O My Darling, Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, a remake of the Telugu film HIT: The First Case and Dharma Productions Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Salmaan was last seen in the films Hey Sinamika and Salute. He is set to appear in R Balki’s Chup with Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.