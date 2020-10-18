Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Badhaai Do to go on floors in January 2021

Badhaai Do marks Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration.

October 18, 2020
After their award-winning feature Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures have roped in Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar for a sequel titled Badhaai Do. The announcement was made on the second anniversary of the Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy's release.

The film was previously scheduled to kickstart in June this year, but like many upcoming projects faced a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pednekar will essay the role of a Physical Education teacher while Rao will play a solo male cop in a women’s police station. This is the first film where both the actors will share screen space.

Here is the announcement

Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who had previously written and directed the 2015 comedy Hunterrr, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, and Sai Tamhankar. Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary have written the script.

"Family comedies are evergreen and the idea is to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family," Kulkarni said about the film in a statement.

October 18, 2020

