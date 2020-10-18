Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Badhaai Do to go on floors in January 2021
Badhaai Do marks Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao's first collaboration.
After their award-winning feature Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures have roped in Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar for a sequel titled Badhaai Do. The announcement was made on the second anniversary of the Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy's release.
The film was previously scheduled to kickstart in June this year, but like many upcoming projects faced a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pednekar will essay the role of a Physical Education teacher while Rao will play a solo male cop in a women’s police station. This is the first film where both the actors will share screen space.
Here is the announcement
We are all set to enter 2021 with a bang along with @rajkummarrao, @bhumipednekar and the whole team of #BadhaaiDo. Shooting starts in January 2021!🎥☺️#HarshavardhanKulkarni#AkshatGhildial#SumanAdhikarypic.twitter.com/uLOKydeyg8
— Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) October 18, 2020
Badhaai Do is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who had previously written and directed the 2015 comedy Hunterrr, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Radhika Apte, and Sai Tamhankar. Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary have written the script.
"Family comedies are evergreen and the idea is to create wholesome entertainment that can be enjoyed with the entire family," Kulkarni said about the film in a statement.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Arjun Kapoor recovers from COVID-19; says 'everyone should take the virus seriously'
Arjun Kapoor, who had contracted the coronavirus in September, said he has now made full recovery
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's judicial custody extended till 20 October
The special NDPS court also extended the judicial custody of other accused arrested by the NCB last month
On Vinod Khanna's 74th birth anniversary, remembering his films, from Achanak to Amar Akbar Antony
In a career spanning almost 47 years, #VinodKhanna was part of seminal films like The Burning Train, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh