Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar confirmed for Badhaai Ho sequel; film likely to release in 2021

After their award-winning feature Badhaai Ho, Junglee Pictures have roped in Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar for a sequel titled Badhaai Do. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film will go on floors in June and is slated to release in 2021.

Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, was a critical and commercial hit. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film traces the story of a middle-aged couple (played by Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao) who get pregnant, much to the shock and disappointment of their son.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RajkummarRao and #BhumiPednekar in #BadhaaiDo... Will take the franchise #BadhaaiHo forward... Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni... Produced by Junglee Pictures... Starts June 2020... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/6qFC6qKC8f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2020

According to Times of India, Bhumi will essay the role of a Physical Education teacher while Rajkummar will play a solo male cop in a women’s police station.

The report also quotes Bhumi, "Badhaai Ho is one of my favourite films in recent times, and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across, and I immediately wanted to do this film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time, too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious manner. I’m also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time.”

Meanwhile, Rao will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's family drama Chhalaang alongside Nushrat Bharucha. He will also also star in an adaptation of Arvind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger.

He is also a part of anurag Basu's anthology Ludo, which is set to hit the silver screen on 24 April. Rao also shared his first look from the film early this year.

A horror comedy, Roohi Afzana, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Rao and Varun Sharma, will be out on 5 June.

