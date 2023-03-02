Rajkummar Rao all set to play visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his next film Sri
Written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit, pictured by Pratham Mehta, SRI is a biopic of an industrialist Srikanth Bolla who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.
T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films gears up to inspire you with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla with ‘SRI’ directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar the film will have a nationwide release on 15th September 2023.
Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, SRI is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 15th September 2023.
