Rajkumar Santoshi may reunite with Sunny Deol after 16 years for film on Sikh Warrior Fateh Singh

The duo of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi has worked on Bollywood blockbusters like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak: Lethal and it was earlier reported that they are working on a Ghatak sequel. However, according to Mumbai Mirror, they're making a movie on Sikh guru, Fateh Singh with Sunny in the lead role. Santoshi had announced the film in 2013 with Sanjay Dutt as the main character but five years later, he has locked the final script with Deol's approval.

Earlier with respect to a Ghatak sequel, a report by DNA revealed, "Sunny is creatively involved with the process and has found a story that will work as the second part to the original. It’s again an action film starring him in the lead and will have the same David vs Goliath theme."

The same report also mentioned that the duo met Sajid Qureshi and Tony D’souza who are speculated to produce the film. He is the man behind Nanu Ki Jaanu starring Abhay Deol.

Deol and Santhosi split their ways after they decided to release movies based on Bhagat Singh in 2002— the director came out with The Legend Of Bhagat Singh while the actor produced 23 March 1931: Shaheed.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 13:52 PM