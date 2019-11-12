Rajkumar Santoshi confirms Andaz Apna Apna reboot but with younger cast: Have completed half of the script

Rajkumar Santoshi's quirky comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, bombed at the box office during its release. However, it did manage to achieve a cult-classic status over the years.

Helmed and co-written by Santoshi, the film starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in key roles.

On 4 November, the film celebrated 25 years, and one cannot miss the constant reports of a probable sequel in the pipeline.

To give clarity on the development, Santoshi, in an interview to Rajeev Masand, revealed though there are plans on developing a sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, it may or may not follow the original storyline.

"I don't want to cash on the success of the original film. It ain't a brand. What other filmmakers do is encash on a successful film’s title, whether there is a story or not, and then get worried if it really is a worthy successor of the original. However, with Andaz Apna Apna, I am still in the writing phase, and finished halfway through it." He also adds he plans to name the film Adah Apni Apni.

When asked if he plans to add new cast members to the sequel, Santoshi responds in affirmative. Though clarifying he has built two versions of the sequel, one for the adult cast and the other for younger actors, adding he will definitely pitch to the original lead actors (Aamir and Salman) first to check if they are up for it. The director further stresses it usually is natural and easier to build a romantic and fun script around the younger cast, adding it does not seem vulgar.

Early this year in June, a report in DNA quoted the writer of the original film, Dilip Shukla, on developing a sequel project. He also added Aamir and Salman (the two protagonists) would return for the second instalment. He said, "I am writing the sequel. It is not easy to pen a sequel. I have to bring something more attractive in comparison to the earlier one," said Shukla. He also stated three new cast members were scheduled to be part of the new instalment.

Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994, and is still remembered for famous one-liners, like "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai", "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikaal ke gotiyan khelta hoon", and "Galti se mistake ho gaya".

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 14:04:09 IST