Rajkumar Hirani confirms third Munna Bhai film with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi: I still have to write it

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is often considered one of the best in today's crop of directors.

While his upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju is slated for a 29 June release, the filmmaker revealed that the third installment of his successful film franchise Munna Bhai is in the pipeline, reports The Hindustan Times.

It was speculated for a while that Munna Bhai Chale America will be the tentative title of the third film. But now, the filmmaker cleared all such rumours and said that he, along with co-writer Abhijat Joshi, are in the conception stage. "We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it."

Both Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai — starring Sanjay Dutt as the good-hearted gangster Munna and Arshad Warsi as Munna's sidekick Circuit — have been huge successes. The films have been loved by the audience and critics alike.

Apart from these, Hirani's other films include 3 Idiots, PK and soon-to-release Sanju.

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 17:51 PM