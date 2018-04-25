Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Dutt to come together for Munna Bhai 3: 'I will have to work on it now' says the director

Even before the excitement around the first teaser of the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, could die down, fans of Rajkumar Hirani-Sanjay Dutt got further cause for celebration, with news filtering out that a third Munna Bhai is on the cards.

The filmmaker is ready to take charge of the third installment of the much-appreciated Munna Bhai franchise with Dutt reprising his role in the lead, reported DNA. In fact, Hirani had started writing the script for the film when Dutt started telling him about his life. Hirani got so enamoured with that story that he decided to bring that to the big screen first. However with Sanju nearing completion, the filmmaker confirmed that Munna Bhai 3 was next on his mind: "I have to work on that now," he told DNA.

In 2017, it had been reported that Hirani was going to direct one more installment of the Munna Bhai franchise and would begin working on it as soon as he wraps up Sanju's shooting. He had admitted that he had started working on the third installment, then titled Munna Bhai Chale America, as soon as the second part, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, had released to a great response in 2006. They had even shot a trailer for the film. However, they shelved the film after the second half of the film fell flat.

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 10:16 AM