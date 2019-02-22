Rajkumar Barjatya passes away: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay tribute to veteran producer

Producer Rajkumar Barjatya, the father of Sooraj Barjatya, passed away on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to pay homage to the veteran filmmaker, who has produced hit films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivaah under his banner Rajshri Productions.

Madhuri Dixit, who had worked with Barjatya on the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, shared a heartfelt note, thanking him for 'inspiring and guiding' her.

A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji 😔 Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to @SoorajBarjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 21, 2019

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, who featured in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo alongside Salman Khan, paid respect to the producer.

I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Rajkumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones.@rajshri #SoorajBarjatya pic.twitter.com/pUarDGwytz — Zoya Singh Solanki (@sonamakapoor) February 21, 2019

RIP #RajkumarBarjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls & most wonderful people I’ve ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with u & ur enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences 2 @rajshri family A loss 4 us all https://t.co/zTA40abKf9 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 21, 2019

Anupam Kher, whose debut film Saraansh was financed by Rajshri Productions, described Barjatya as a 'humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being' with a 'childlike curiosity'.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of #RajKumarBarjatya ji. Had known him since my 1st film #Saaransh. Most humble & amazingly knowledgable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. #OmShanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/sKvMQw0xrD — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2019

Sanjay Dutt, too, paid his tribute to the iconic filmmaker, and thanked him for his 'cinematic brilliance'.

Thank you for your cinematic brilliance #RajKumarBarjatya ji. May the almighty give you eternal rest and the strength to your family to bear this great loss. RIP — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 21, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:59:09 IST