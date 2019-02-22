You are here:

Rajkumar Barjatya passes away: Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher pay tribute to veteran producer

FP Staff

Feb 22, 2019 09:59:09 IST

Producer Rajkumar Barjatya, the father of Sooraj Barjatya, passed away on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebrities have taken to Twitter to pay homage to the veteran filmmaker, who has produced hit films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Vivaah under his banner Rajshri Productions.

Madhuri Dixit, who had worked with Barjatya on the blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun, shared a heartfelt note, thanking him for 'inspiring and guiding' her.

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, who featured in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo alongside Salman Khan, paid respect to the producer.

Anupam Kher, whose debut film Saraansh was financed by Rajshri Productions, described Barjatya as a 'humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being' with a 'childlike curiosity'.

Sanjay Dutt, too, paid his tribute to the iconic filmmaker, and thanked him for his 'cinematic brilliance'.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 09:59:09 IST

