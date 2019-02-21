Rajkumar Barjatya, veteran film producer of Rajshri Productions, passes away in Mumbai

Veteran film producer Rajkumar Barjatya passed away today (21 February, 2019) at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, according to Indian Express.

Under Barjatya's leadership, Rajshri Productions delivered several blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saaransh, Chitchor and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. His last venture as a producer, Hum Chaar, released on 15 February, 2019, alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy.

The news of his demise was announced on Twitter from the official handle of Rajshri.

It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of Sooraj Barjatya. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DjVejWTDMX — Rajshri (@rajshri) February 21, 2019

Rajkumar had made his production with the 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya, which also marked the debut of actors Salman Khan and Bhagyahree. Khan went on to work with Rajshri Productions in several of their future projects and led films such as Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Rajkumar is credited with taking Rajshri Productions to new heights by producing several family-friendly hits for Indian audiences, with ample messages on morality and ethics.

He is survived by his son Sooraj Barjatya, who is also a filmmaker, and wife Sudha. More details are awaited.

Updated Date: Feb 21, 2019 11:35:41 IST