Rajinikanth’s wife Latha pulled up by Supreme Court over non-payment of dues for Kochadiiyaan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Latha Rajinikanth — wife of Tamil superstar-turned politician Rajinikanth — for failing to pay the dues over the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan, News 18 reports.

#BREAKING - Supreme Court pulls up Rajinikanth's wife Latha over dues pending over Rajini's 2014 film 'Kochadaiiyaan'. pic.twitter.com/XRc9xWdbs4 — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 3, 2018

A bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi told her on Tuesday, "We don't like people playing around with court orders. We think you should face the trial. If you're innocent, you will be acquitted. Face the trial."

Earlier this February, SC had ordered Latha to repay the outstanding loan within three month, failing which she would be liable for the amount.

Latha Rajinikanth. Image from Twitter/@nakkheeranweb

She is one of the Directors of the Mediaone Global Entertainment that had taken Rs 14.90 crore loan from Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising to finish post-production work of Rajanikanth and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kochadaiiyaan, directed by Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya. The amount outstanding is Rs 6.20 crore.

Keeping the petition by Ad-Bureau Advertising pending for three months, the bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi, in their order, said that Mediaone would pay the amount in three months failing which Latha would bear the burden of payment.

"Special leave petition is kept pending for three months. Within the aforesaid period of three months if the company - Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd - does not pay the balance dues, the respondent-accused (Latha Rajanikanth) has undertaken before the Court to pay the amount due," it said.

With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 13:28 PM