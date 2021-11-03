In Tamil Nadu alone, Annaatthe is expected to release on more than 800 of the available 1,000 screens across India.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s much-hyped film Annaatthe is set to release in cinemas tomorrow on 4 November on the occasion of Diwali. In the movie, Rajinikanth will be seen essaying the role of a village leader, who is dedicated and devoted to his sister as well as villagers.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

This much-talked-about film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s South Indian Powerhouse Solar Footage, and directed by ace filmmaker Siruthai Siva, who has helmed movies like Veeram, Vedalam, Vivegam, and Viswasam.

According to Variety, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe will premiere across 677 screens in the US, 117 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 110 in Malaysia, 86 in Sri Lanka, 85 in Australia and New Zealand, 43 across Europe, 35 in the UK, 23 in Singapore, and 17 in Canada.

Moreover, Annaatthe will be released in Telugu as well, with the title Peddhanna. In Tamil Nadu alone, the film is expected to release on more than 800 of the available 1,000 screens across India.

After a long wait, the film is finally releasing during the Diwali holiday, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch their superstar on the big screen after Darbar, which released in 2020.

On 27 October, the makers had released the Annaatthe trailer, where Rajinikanth was seen essaying the role of a protective brother. He was also seen taking utmost care of the village and its people after being threatened by violent forces. At last, he decides to take revenge.

A day after the trailer was released, Rajinikanth attended a special screening of the movie with his family in Chennai. Taking to his social media account, he posted a photo with his family after enjoying the screening with his wife Latha, and daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, along with grandchildren.

