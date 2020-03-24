Rajinikanth shares importance of rainwater harvesting, celebrates India's diversity in Bear Grylls' Into The Wild episode

The much-awaited Rajinikanth special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls finally aired on Monday. The superstar, who made a rare television appearance with the survival show, trekked, waded a river bed that potentially housed a few crocodiles and tread on a rusted iron bridge built 50 feet above the ground with the British adventurer.

While Grylls spoke throughout the episode in English, Rajinikanth kept switching between Tamil and English. However, no conversation was off-limits, for the the two spoke on about a variety of topics, including the importance of water conservation and wildlife.

Here are some of the important highlights from the episode

On introduction to cinema

Rajnikanth spoke about his humble beginnings and shared that he was introduced by K Balachander to the world of filmdom.

"All of us have that one person who completely changes your life, when you don’t even realise it. That was KB for me. I wish I could travel on a bus now. The last time I did so was by putting on a disguise in Bangalore,” said Rajinikanth, as he gives Grylls a crash course into his journey towards becoming a celebrated actor from a bus conductor.

Akshay Kumar, R Madhvan, Kamal Hassan's special message for Thalaiva

The three actors made a guest appearance to wish their friend and mentor 'good luck.' Through their video messages, the trio showered praises on Rajinikanth, and shared heartwarming messages, calling him an 'inspiration.'

On fame



When Grylls asked Rajinikanth how he keeps himself grounded and deals with fame, he replied, “I have not taken fame to my head. Once you have acted, it is finished. I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. When somebody reminds me, ‘you are Rajinikanth’ then I will be like, 'Oh yes! I am Rajinikanth.'”

India's battle with water crisis

Since the episode was themed around the idea of water conservation, Rajinikanth threw light on dried river beds ,and how the rivers of India are dwindling a little every year, making it a major crisis across country

“He who rules the water, rules the world. The current situation is heart-wrenching. In the world, there are 2.1 billion people suffering due to water scarcity. We must strive to increase the groundwater level. Everyone must give importance to preserve rainwater," said the actor.

Bear Grylls' views on Narendra Modi

In the latest installment of Into The Wild, Rajinikanth asked Grylls of what did he like about our Prime Minster Narendra Modi. Grylls, who previously hosted Modi on the show, said, "His sense of humour surprised me.”

Rajnikanth shared his hope for India



Towards the end of the episode, the actor-politician said his hope for the country is to remove poverty and unemployment, and that India should not be just culturally rich, but economically too.

“Our greatest virtue is that four religions — Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and Islam — are all accepted in here, and we live as brothers. I’m proudest of that,” he said to Grylls.

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth is streaming on Discovery Plus.

