The final argument for Raj Kundra’s case will be heard on September 8.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has filed a discharge application against the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in the pornography case. In July 2021, he was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content through mobile applications. He had to be in jail for two months. Coming back to the discharge application filed by Raj Kundra. He has said that the allegations made against him in the entire chargesheet are patently absurd and the investigation till date also doesn’t indicate any prima facie case against him, sufficient to frame charges.

And, now, in an interview with ETimes, Raj Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil said, “We have moved a discharge application against the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police against Mr Raj Kundra. After perusal of the chargesheet, it has been observed that there is not even an iota of evidence against Mr Kundra. No offences are made out against him and the entire case is based on suppositions and assumptions.”

The lawyer also said that since there is no evidence, they are hoping that the judgement will be in their favour. He added, “There is no concrete evidence whether oral or document based against Mr Raj Kundra. We have complete faith in the judiciary and the final date for arguments has been decided as 8th September 2022.”

When Raj Kundra was arrested, many, including actress Sherlyn Chopra, had come forward and spoken about how he forced them to work for his pornography content. She even went ahead to file a case against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in the film Nikamma. The movie also featured Sameer Soni, and Abhimanyu Dasani among others.

