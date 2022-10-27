Raj B Shetty on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'I wouldn't mind even sitting and seeing his performance'
In a conversation with a leading media portal, Raj B Shetty said, 'If I get a chance to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, that would be a great thing to watch and learn.'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has time and again proved his mettle as a versatile and talented actor. It’s not just the audience who is hailing the actor for every epic performance but some of the Industry’s most acclaimed professionals are roping praises for the star. Recently, a video of Raj B Shetty went viral where he was seen showcasing admiration for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work.
In a conversation with a leading media portal, Raj B Shetty said, “If I get a chance to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, that would be a great thing to watch and learn. I wouldn’t even mind working as a director or an actor, just to sit and see his performance, I think that would be a great thing”. From being a critically acclaimed actor to now being the superstar he is today, Siddiqui has come far in his career. And now with him leading several projects and signing many films, he has definitely made a place in the audience’s heart.
The latest released first look of his upcoming film Haddi has taken the internet by Storm and became the hottest topic of discussion on the internet. While Nawaz is a very hardworking actor, he is a big name in the country for the amount of diversity he offers with his roles. He is known for taking up challenging roles, and has always impressed his fans. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.
