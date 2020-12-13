Rahul Vaidya returns to Bigg Boss 14 a week after his voluntary exit; see promo
Rahul Vaidya, who had volunteered to quit the game recently, is now set to re-enter the house.
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who had walked out of the ongoing Bigg Boss 14, will return to the show on Sunday, a promotional video for the show revealed.
In the promo, Rahul joins host Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage, who questions his decision to return.
Vaidya had quit the show last weekend, soon after Kavita Kaushik walked out of the house. When pulled up by Khan, the singer maintained his stance and claimed that he was actually feeling "homesick", "I haven't spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of a lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave," he clarified.
The singer had also apologised to his fans, the makers of the show as well as the host. He added that he felt it was 'worthless' staying on the show because he does not share 'strong bond with any of the contestants.
