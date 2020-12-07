Rahul Vaidya says he's 'homesick' and walks out of Bigg Boss 14, apologises to Salman Khan

Rahul Vaidya said that he felt it was 'worthless' staying on the show because he does not share 'strong bond with any of the contestants.'

On Sunday, Bigg Boss' Weekend ka Vaar episode saw singer Rahul Vaidya walk out of the show. Vaidya was pulled up by host Salman Khan during the episode for having lost his passion towards the show.

However, the singer maintained his stance and claimed that he was actually feeling "homesick", "I haven't spent a day without my family in my entire life and I am mentally strong but not without family. I do not agree that I did not perform because of a lack of interest. I mean this straight from the heart, I want to leave because I do not want some deserving candidate to leave," he clarified.

Soon after Vaidya's announcement, Khan revealed the four finalists of this season and said that Vaidya was not the lowest voted contestant this week, and could have survived the game. However, Khan accepted Vaidya's decision and allowed him to walk out the show, "It is useless for you to stay in the house if you won't contribute to the show whole-heartedly."

According to The Indian Express, the top four finalists of Bigg Boss 14 are Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla.

The singer apologised to his fans, the makers of the show as well as the host. He added that he felt it was 'worthless' staying on the show because he does not share 'strong bond with any of the contestants.'

Vaidya had previously grabbed headlines when he called veteran singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu a product of "nepotism." While nominating Jaan during an episode, Rahul Vaidya said, "I would like to nominate Jaan Kumar Sanu because I hate nepotism. Whoever has come on the show, they've come on the basis of their hard work. Jaan is on the show because he's someone's son." However, he later apologised for his statement, writes NDTV.