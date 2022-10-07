Screen Rant has put out its list of favourite comedy shows of 2022. For the first time, there is an Indian show on the list. Rahul Nair’s Eternally Confused And Eager For Love on Netflix ranks no 6 in Screen Rant’s evaluation of the best comedy shows across the world. The other shows listed in the ten best comedies of the year are The Garcias, Children Ruin Everything, The Afterparty, Pivoting, Shoresy, Killing It, Our Flag Means Death, The Outlaws and I Love That For You.

Speaking about being in this globally lauded list of comedies, young Rahul Nair who made his web series directorial debut with Eternally Confused And Eager For Love, says, “I’m very happy and grateful that Eternally Confused And Eager for Love has been featured. To be listed amongst some great new comedies, that I have watched and loved this year, is wonderful and quite surreal.”

Eternally Confused & Eager For Love is a little marvel of a creation. It is a plotless wonder, almost as aimless as its protagonist played wonderfully by Vihaan Samat, but somehow always getting to the crux of the given situation without having to negotiate too closely the inner spaces of the protagonist Ray’s vacuous life.

The writing by debutant Rahul Nair is largely inspired. In English, the verbal exchanges are relevant and urbane, how youngsters speak to their parents and their friends, girlfriends and boyfriends.

Rahul Nair proved himself a striking new talent and a welcome addition to the swiftly stagnating bastion of OTT writers and directors.

Rahul studied in NYU for four years. He started working as an intern on various projects when he returned to India in 2015.

He joined as an intern at Excel. While Rahul was assisting on Made In Heaven Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel asked him if he had anything he wanted to make. Luckily for Rahul he had the script of Eternally Confused & Eager For Love ready for four years. Excel pitched the show to Netflix. And that’s how Rahul’s journey began.

Season 2 of Eternally Confused & Eager For Love is on the way.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

