Rahul Khanna, known for films like 1947 Earth, Hollywood Bollywood, Wake Up Sid, and Love Aaj Kal, is now gearing up for Lost. Talking about the milieu of the film, he said, “Since this is not a world I’m familiar with at all, I left it to Aniruddha to provide me with the necessary information and guidance to develop the character. There were countless Zoom meetings to understand what his vision for the film as a whole was, and how he saw my character serving that narrative. My dialogue coach, Veena Mehta, also worked tirelessly with me over months to help portray this privileged, Calcutta-born, internationally-educated overlord.”

When asked how similar he is to the on screen character he plays, he quipped, “Thankfully, not at all! But since I’m the actor—of course there is a lot of myself in the end result you see on screen.”

The film stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.

We have seen Yami Gautam prove her mettle as one of the most refined actors over the years. Last year we saw her play a statement making, kidnapper, Naina in ‘A Thursday’ and then the cop, IPS Jyoti Deswal in ‘Dasvi’, and now she will be seen portraying the role of an investigative journalist for Lost and that has definitely amped up the excitement among the audience once again to see Yami do something new.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam Dhar starrer ‘Lost’ will be released on 16 February 2023. The actress will also be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ along with Prateek Gandhi, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ with Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar and ‘OMG 2‘ with Akshay Kumar.

