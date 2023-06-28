The upcoming murder mystery Neeyat has been fuelling anticipation amongst aficionados and cinema enthusiasts owing to a gripping storyline that it is all set to present. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan, Neeyat also features Rahul Bose in a pivotal role. Rahul Bose who has several accolades to his name will be seen playing the flamboyant character of Jimmy Mistry, showcasing a never seen before side of him.

Rahul Bose opened up about being a part of Neeyat and his character, “When I heard the story of Neeyat, I felt that it was a classic whodunnit. What was interesting was the cast with Amrita, Shahana, Ram, of course, Vidya and everyone else.” He also went on to add, “The thing that I found interesting and just something to get my teeth into was the character, very very very far away from who I am and certainly very far away from the public perception of who I am. I found it to be very refreshing, something that would sort of make me interested and excited in doing this character everyday. I am very fond of the character, he is very appealing, somebody who has weakness and humour in equal measure, someone who is insecure and funny both, and so I thought that was a very interesting mix to play”

Neeyat is set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder-mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie also features a strong ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’. Anu Menon’s recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series ‘Killing Eve’. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir. It is produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment (that also produced Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalso), and co-produced by Prime Video. A unique genre backed by a stellar ensemble cast makes this film definitely one to look out for!

Neeyat will release across theatres worldwide on July 7th.