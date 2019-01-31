Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies receiving FEMA notice from ED, calls smuggling claims 'bizarre'

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denied receiving any notice from the Enforcement Directorate, a day after it was reported that the renowned Pakistani singer had smuggled a huge amount of foreign currency out of India. The amount being reported is close to Rs 2.6 crore.

“It would have been better if the authorities would have served the notice first if any and then publicised this. We will address if and when we get any notice. Our law firm in Delhi will look into this if (there is) any notice,” read a press release issued on behalf of Khan.

The statement also called the claims "bizarre" and stated that the singer does not have any "direct dealings" with anyone in India.

Reports earlier stated that the ED had issued the singer a show-cause notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, asking him to join the probe. A Times Now report also claimed that he had been smuggling currency out of India for over three years now.

A well-known Sufi singer and nephew of Pakistani singing legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, he debuted as a playback singer in Bollywood after singing 'Mann Ki Lagan' in the 2009 film Paap. He has also served as a judge on two singing reality shows Chhote Ustaad and Junoon.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 09:56:59 IST