Rahat Fateh Ali Khan charged with smuggling foreign currency out of India; ED issues FEMA notice

FP Staff

Jan 30, 2019 10:01:22 IST

Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, known for delivering several Bollywood chartbusters, has been charged with smuggling foreign currency out of India, reports News18. The Enforcement Directorate has issued him a show-cause notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, asking him to join the probe.

According to Times Now, the singer has been smuggling out of the country for over three years now. Khan is yet to respond to the controversy.

This is Khan's second brush with revenue intelligence agents as in 2011, he was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi for allegedly carrying a huge amount of undeclared foreign currency. Two other persons accompanying him had also been detained.

A renowned Sufi singer and nephew of Pakistani singing legend Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, he debuted as a playback singer in Bollywood after singing 'Mann Ki Lagan' in the 2009 film Paap. He has also served as a judge on two singing reality shows, Chhote Ustaad and Junoon.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 10:11:23 IST

