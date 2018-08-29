Raghavendra Rao alleges Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam plagiarised from his film Pelli Sandadi

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic comedy Geetha Govindam, which released on Independence Day, has received positive reviews from critics and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. While the film continues its reign at the cinemas, director Raghavendra Rao has claimed that the Parasuram directorial has been plagiarised from his film Pelli Sandadi, reports Bollywood Life.

Rao spoke about how the plot of Geetha Govindham is similar to his 1996 film, starring Srikanth. He said so at the Santosham Awards 2018, where he was a chief guest along with other Telugu movie industry stars like Allu Aravind, Chiranjeevi and S Janaki. "The director Parasuram copied my movie Pelli Sandadi and made Geetha Govindam. Allu Aravind and I had made Pelli Sandadi 20 years ago. Geetha Govindam reminded me of my movie. Generally, it’s impossible to make a movie without a single kiss. There will be a lot of pressure from the producers. I congratulate director Parasuram for making the movie without compromising," he said, according to the Bollywood Life report.

Pelli Sandadi was later remade as Mere Sapno ki Rani, with Sanjay Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar in the lead.

Geetha Govindam also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 12:53 PM