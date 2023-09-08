Fans are always keen on knowing when and where did their favourite stars meet and how was the first encounter like. Shedding light on one such interaction, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha recently shared details about meeting fiancee-actor Parineeti Chopra. In an interview, the 34-year-old politician called the duo’s meeting as ‘nothing short of magic.’

Raghav Chadha on meeting Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha described meeting Parineeti Chopra as ‘magical and organic’. He further added, “It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life.”

Putting forward that she is a blessing in his life, Raghav, who is the youngest Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, said, “Bohot badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy to have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every day for giving me Parineeti in my life.”

Asserting that the entire nation was rejoicing at their union, Raghav Chadha stated, “Main desh se zyada khush hoon (I am happier than the country).”

Wedding festivities

While both Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are tight-lipped about their wedding festivities, several media reports suggest that the two will exchange vows on 24 September. Based on a report by India Today, celebrations will be a week-long affair, followed by a grand reception on 30 September in Chandigarh.

In addition, a white card featuring golden motifs on its border, deemed to be the invitation card, is also making rounds on social media. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

The actor-politician duo Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged at Kapurthala House in Delhi on 13 May. As the event was a close knit affair, only close friends and family graced the occasion with their presence.

A stunning collection of pictures from the special occasion was shared on the couple’s Instagram accounts. As Parineeti looked radiant in an ethnic ensemble by Manish Malhotra, Raghav opted for a white achkan by Pawan Sachdeva.

Work Front

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the 2022 release Uunchai. For now, the actress has wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently awaiting the release of Mission Raniganj, where she will appear opposite Akshay Kumar.

At the same time, the 34-year-old actress is working on The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller film scheduled for release on 6 October alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, served as the former vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency till 2022.