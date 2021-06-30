Netflix's anthology series Feel Like Ishq seeks to present six different yet relatable stories about modern love, say its filmmakers.

The six-episode romance-drama series will hit the streaming platform on 23 July this year.

Ruchir Arun, known for directing shows such as Little Things and What The Folks, has helmed the Save the Da(y)te episode, featuring actors Radhika Madan and Amol Parashar.

The director said the episode will explore how love can "happen anywhere, anytime in today’s day and age".

"Save The Da(y)te is one such story where two completely opposite individuals bump into each other at a wedding and spend ample amounts of time together, just to realise there might be something more.

"Both Radhika Madan and Amol Parashar are energetic and entertaining performers which helped us in bringing this relatable story to life," Arun said in a statement.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana described her episode, titled Quaranteen Crush, starring Kajol Chugh and Mihir Ahuja, a "subtle love story".

"It is a simple story that speaks volumes about care, innocence and friendship. Kajol Chugh and Mihir Ahuja essay the roles of Nimmi and Maninder with ease, and their camaraderie ensures that the audience’s mood stays light," she added.

Anand Tiwari said his episode Star Host is a "simple story" about the serendipity of the universe that can bring two complete strangers together.

"We tried to bring in the elements of scenic views and nature to weave a story around our protagonists Aditya and Tara played by Rohit Saraf and Simran Jehani.

"Both have brought these characters to life with amazing performances that will make the audience remember what Ishq feels like," he added.

Danish Aslam has directed the She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not episode of the anthology. It features actors Saba Azad and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in the lead.

Here is the trailer shared by Sulagna Chatterjee, writer of She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not

You asked for a wholesome desi queer story, here it is! #SheLovesMeSheLovesMeNot, arriving on the 23rd of July. Written by yours truly, directed by @dan1shaslam.#FeelsLikeIshqhttps://t.co/uSkHLbCH17 — Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) June 30, 2021

"This was one of those stories that pretty much wrote itself once the characters were fleshed out. And Saba and Sanjeeta looked like they''d strolled straight out of the pages into the frame. They're both equal parts mad and poignant, which is pretty much what love is most of the time," the director said.

The other two episodes — titled The Interview and Ishq Mastana — have been directed by Sachin Kundalkar and Jaydeep Sarkar, respectively.

Kundalkar said The Interview blends different emotions of confidence, respect, understanding, care and eventually the spark of a strong bonding between two people. The story features Neeraj Madhav and Zayn Khan.

Talking about Ishq Mastana, Sarkar said, "Collaborating with Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur was an absolutely joyful experience. Both of them brought great authenticity and phenomenal chemistry to the story."

Devrath Sagar serve as the creator director of Feel Like Ishq, which has been produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films executive produced the series alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)