Forensic marks the return of Radhika Apte after more than a year. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Prachi Desai in prominent roles.

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Forensic has created a good amount of buzz among the audience due to its intriguing promo. While fans are super-excited to go on a thrilling ride with this movie, Radhika recalled her memorable scene while shooting for Forensic and revealed she had to chase sequences despite her ligament being torn.

"Not so great memory was that my ligament was torn and I had to do some bare minimum running, climbing and chase scenes when I was in agony. But the good memory was like I've never been to Mussorie and I fell in love with the place. It's just so beautiful! Every day I used to be mesmerized at the views, the light and the clouds and I probably saw one of the best sunsets of my life, it was gorgeous, like, absolutely beautiful," said Radhika.

Talking about the movie, Radhika had earlier said, “I am returning to the screens after more than a year and I am super thrilled about it. Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a south film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery. The plot is tight, the suspense is 'killer’, and the shock is inevitable so I'm super pumped for this release and I can't wait to see the audience reaction”.

Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, Forensic also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles and will premiere on ZEE5 on 24th June. It is the remake of a Malayalam film of the same name.

