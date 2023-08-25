Radhika Apte opens up on Dalit author Yashica Dutt's claims of 'Made in Heaven Season 2' makers 'appropriating' her life

The makers of Made In Heaven Season 2 were in the news recently when Dalit author Yashica Dutt made accusations on how one of the episodes ‘appropriated’ her life. The 5th episode of the show titled ‘The Heart Skips a Beat’ casts actress Radhika Apte in the lead role. It presents viewers with the life of Pallavi Menke, a Maharashtrian Ambedkarite who studied law at Columbia University and reclaims her original surname as time passes.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the episode has been claimed to be ‘drawn from Dutt’s life or her book- ‘Coming Out As Dalit’. Since the release of the episode, Dutt has been demanding credit for using her work in the show.

Radhika Apte finally reacts

While being interviewed by Hindustan Times, the actress said, “I strongly feel that no matter what both the parties are talking about and feeling, I know for a fact that neither of them (makers of the show and the author) want the good effects or the good consequences of this episode to be diminished even for a minute.”

She added, “They both are on the same side when it comes to championing the cause and saying that it is a great thing that an episode about this issue has come on a mainstream platform, and it shouldn’t be canceled or should be banned. It should be only looked at positively. We are all on the same side in the end.”

Zoya Akhtar’s clarification

In the four-page post, director Zoya Akhtar described the ‘misleading comments and reports’ as ‘deeply disturbing’. While describing the context behind episode 5 and the resulting controversy protruding from the same, Akhtar went on to ‘categorically deny any claim that Ms. Dutt’s life or work was appropriated’ by them.

In addition, Akhtar also vividly pointed out how the term ‘Coming Out’ originates from the 1950’s academic-based LGBTQIA term, coined by Sunil Baudh in the context of Indian caste identity in 2007. Since then, it has come as a common practice to assert one’s caste identity openly.