Since its release in theatres, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has managed to grab the attention for its powerful storyline and strong performances. There is also a buzz around the film’s OTT release. While the film has received mixed reactions from the audience, it has indeed bagged the title for becoming the third biggest opener of the year and fans were full of praise for both Hrithik and Saif’s performance. Apart from the lead actors, actress Radhika Apte also made her presence felt in the movie. With that said, while Radhika was in a supporting role, she wishes to play a more significant role than that in the film.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, the Vikram Vedha actress spoke about her role in the film. Upon being asked why she chose to play a small role, Radhika said that as she wanted to work with director duo Pushkar and Gayatri so she opted to play the character of the lead’s wife in the film, further adding that the overall experience mattered more to her.

She also mentioned that she has rejected several such films which show her at the centre as she did not like the script. “Yes, I do wish that I had a bigger role in Vikram Vedha”, Radhika added.

Speaking about her role, the actress was seen essaying the role of advocate Priya who is the onscreen wife of Saif Ali Khan (Vikram).

About Vikram Vedha

An official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, Vikram Vedha shows Hrithik Roshan (Vedha) and Saif Ali Khan (Vikram) in the lead roles of a gangster and a cop. The action-thriller revolves around how Vikram goes out of his way to track and nab Vedha.

The story takes an interesting turn when Vedha, through his master storytelling, helps Vikram unveil a bigger conspiracy through a series of stories. Despite being a remake of a hit film, the Hindi version did average at the box office.

Apart from Saif and Hrithik, the film also features actors like Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi, and many others.

