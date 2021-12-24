Radhe Shyam’s intriguing trailer has managed to receive an amazing response from the audience. Check it out!

The highly anticipated trailer of the magnum opus Radhe Shyam was released on Thursday (23 December). After a long gap, Prabhas will return to the big screen in the role of a mysterious lover boy. He plays Vikramaditya, a palm reader, and shares screen time with Pooja Hegde, who plays a physician in Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame.

The intriguing trailer features Prabhas and Pooja in never-before-seen roles. While the Baahubali star is playing the role of Vikramaditya, Hegde is seen as his ladylove. Guess what? There’s a big twist in their fairytale love story.

Sharing the trailer of the film Prabhas wrote on Instagram, "Experience the love saga of #RadheShyam. Join Vikramaditya and Prerana’s magical journey with this trailer. Link in bio. #RadheShyamTrailer."

Vikramaditya, who is the ‘Einstein of palmistry’, is blessed with special powers. There’s a big mystery element in the period sci-fi flick as Prabhas’ character can tell things about a person and his life, right from his/her birth to death. The plot sounds interesting, isn't it?

Radhe Shyam, which has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod, will hit the silver screens on 14 January, 2022. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed the much-awaited flick, which will release in multiple languages.

While Amaal Mallik, Manan Bhardwaj, and Mithoon have composed the songs for the Hindi version, Justin Prabhakaran has created music for the Telugu version of Radhe Shyam.