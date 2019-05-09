Rachel McAdams in talks to join Will Ferrell in David Dobkin's Netflix comedy, Eurovision

Rachel McAdams is reuniting with Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin to star alongside Will Ferrell in the Netflix comedy titled Eurovision, reports Deadline.

Eurovision revolves around the popular and long-running international TV music competition, The Eurovision Song Contest, which began in Switzerland in 1956 with seven participating West European nations. In recent years, the competition has expanded at a huge scale, with around 40 countries competing for the top prize. The 63rd edition of the competition witnessed 43 countries contending for top prize, with Netta winning the contest held in Lisbon after performing the song 'Toy'.

Swedish pop group ABBA and Céline Dion are among some of the former contestants who launched successful careers after their wins at The Eurovision Song Contest.

Ferrell will co-write the script with Andrew Steele (Saturday Night Live), as well as produce alongside Jessica Elbaum for Gary Sanchez Productions, with Adam McKay as executive producer.

The Oscar-nominated McAdams’ recent credits include the Oscar Best Picture winner Spotlight, Disobedience and Game Night. Dobkin, meanwhile, has directed several episodes for the streaming service on series such as Iron Fist and Friends From College.

Wedding Crashers is a 2005 comedy starring McAdams, Owen Wilson and Vince Vince Vaughn, which featured Ferrell in a cameo role.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 18:24:04 IST

