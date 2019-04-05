ABBA to release new music in September; member Bjorn Ulvaeus confirms "it has been delayed for too long"

Swedish pop group ABBA has confirmed they will release a new single in September, more than a year after the group announced they have reformed. The legendary band, which includes Agnetha Faltskog, Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, last released a single in 1981.

ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus says at least one of the new songs — which are called 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don’t Shut Me Down' — will emerge later this year.

In an interview to Denmark's Ekstra Bladet, Ulvaeus said that "it takes an extremely long time" to make the video with the avatars of the group members, adding "it has been delayed for too long". Talking about the tracks, Ulvaeus said, "I am very proud of both songs. One is like a pop song from the '70s. The other one is kind of timeless."

ABBA shot to fame by winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo, and had big hits in the 1970s including 'Dancing Queen', before splitting up in 1982. The pop group have not released a studio album of new music since 1981's 'The Visitors' and have not toured since the 1979/80s ABBA: The Tour.

ABBA is one of the most popular bands in history, having sold hundreds of millions of albums worldwide since their formation in Sweden in 1972. The group’s simple-sounding but visually sophisticated songs have set a template for pop music.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 14:08:14 IST