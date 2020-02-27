Rachel Brosnahan to star opposite Anthony Ramos in upcoming sci-fi comedy Distant

Rachel Brosnahan is all set to star in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film Distant, reports Deadline. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has joined Anthony Ramos in the forthcoming project. Production is set to begin next month, with Will Speck and Josh Gordon directing.

Check out the announcement here

Golden Globe-winner Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") joins Anthony Ramos (the upcoming "In the Heights") in Amblin Partners’ upcoming comedic sci-fi film DISTANT. Will Speck and Josh Gordon direct.#Distant #RachelBrosnahan #AnthonyRamoshttps://t.co/nKzUSXixEa — Amblin (@amblin) February 26, 2020

Distant tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor – a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Midnight Special), Fred Berger (La La Land), and Anna Halberg (Extinction) will produce. Speck and Gordon will also serve as executive producers, along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matt Hirsch.

Brosnahan has won an Emmy, two Golden Globes and two SAG Awards for her performance as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She was also cast in acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, where she played Rachel Posner for three seasons. Brosnahan will soon be seen in Julia Hart and Jordan Horowitz‘s new drama I’m Your Woman, about a mother who’s forced to go on the run with her child due to her husband’s crimes. She also stars opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in the spy movie Ironbark, which was very well received by Sundance audiences last month.

Ramos had supporting roles in Hamilton and A Star Is Born and was very recently seen in a lead role in Jon M. Chu's feature adaptation of In the Heights.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 11:14:38 IST