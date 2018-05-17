You are here:

Benedict Cumberbatch to play CIA spy during Cold War in Dominic Cooke's espionage thriller Ironbark

May,17 2018 16:29:38 IST

Avengers: Infinity War star Benedict Cumberbatch will play a spy in his next film Ironbark.

Benedict Cumberbatch. Facebook

The 41-year-old actor will play Greville Wynne, a British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear program during the Cold War, in the thriller.

To be directed by Dominic Cooke, the film is based on a true story and the screenplay has been written by The Hitman's Bodyguard scribe Tom O'Connor.

Cumberbatch will also executive produce the project along with Cooke, O'Connor, Josh Varney and Leah Clarke. It will be produced by Ben Pugh, Rory Aitken and Adam Ackland.

