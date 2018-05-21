Raazi, Mahanati, Deadpool 2 box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer crosses Rs 75 cr in 10 days

After the dry spell that 2017 was, Bollywood has finally made its comeback to the box office with multiple films ringing the cash registers. As it enters its third week, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi continues its onslaught at the box office, crossing the Rs 75-crore mark.

On its tenth day, the espionage thriller raked in Rs 9.45 crore, goosing its total earnings so far to a neat Rs 78.33 crore.

#Raazi is REMARKABLE... Crosses ₹ 75 cr mark on Day 10... Growth in biz on Sat and Sun is EXCEPTIONAL... Racing towards ₹ 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.54 cr, Sun 9.45 cr. Total: ₹ 78.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

Ryan Reynolds' entertaining juggernaut, Deadpool 2, took the Bollywood box office by storm, raking in Rs 33.40 crore in its opening week. Weekdays will be a crucial test for the Marvel film, which has broken box office records in North America and toppled Avengers: Infinity War.

#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number... The real test begins from today onwards... Biz on weekdays is crucial... Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2018

Apart from Deadpool 2 and Raazi, Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati is also making waves worldwide. The Savitri biopic has minted Rs 42 crore worldwide in ten days of its release, reports The News Minute. Mahanti is also the first film led by a woman, to cross the $2 million mark at the US box office, the same report states.

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 17:17 PM