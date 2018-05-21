You are here:

Raazi, Mahanati, Deadpool 2 box office collection: Alia Bhatt-starrer crosses Rs 75 cr in 10 days

FP Staff

May,21 2018 17:11:54 IST

After the dry spell that 2017 was, Bollywood has finally made its comeback to the box office with multiple films ringing the cash registers. As it enters its third week, Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi continues its onslaught at the box office, crossing the Rs 75-crore mark.

Rajit Kapur and Alia Bhatt in a still from Raazi

On its tenth day, the espionage thriller raked in Rs 9.45 crore, goosing its total earnings so far to a neat Rs 78.33 crore.

Ryan Reynolds' entertaining juggernaut, Deadpool 2, took the Bollywood box office by storm, raking in Rs 33.40 crore in its opening week. Weekdays will be a crucial test for the Marvel film, which has broken box office records in North America and toppled Avengers: Infinity War.

Apart from Deadpool 2 and Raazi, Keerthy Suresh's Mahanati is also making waves worldwide. The Savitri biopic has minted Rs 42 crore worldwide in ten days of its release, reports The News Minute. Mahanti is also the first film led by a woman, to cross the $2 million mark at the US box office, the same report states.

