Raazi, Gunjan Saxena, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and more: 5 films that are inspired from real life incidents
Here are top 5 movies that were inspired by real life and went on to win hearts!
One way of guaranteeing an audience is by reflecting a real incident on screen! Here are top 5 movies that were inspired by real life and went on to win hearts!
Gunjan Saxena
Gunjan Saxena was the only woman in the Indian Armed Forces who flew into war zones in the Kargil War. Invoking a majestic sense of patriotism, Gunjan Saxena, played by Jahanvi Kapoor landed straight into the hearts of the audiences. The movie made a thrilling watch with vividly enthralling scenes.
Raazi
The Alia-Bhatt starrer depicted a true account of an Indian (RAW) agent who, upon her father’s request, is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Sehat won massive critical acclaim and audience appreciation.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The story of Asia’s biggest red-light area drew instant adulation and intrigue across the nation. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai was authentic, raw and unapologetic about her journey. Her charismatic robustness left an appealing mark!
No one Killed Jessica
The movie is inspired by the Jessica Lall was murder that shook the country in 1999. Helmed by power-packed performances by Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji, the film presented a true depiction of the entire incident and created a new wave of women empowerment in the country. Rani’s portrayal of a fearless journalist was appreciated by the audiences as well as critics.
Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway
Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chaterjee Vs. Norway is a gripping, true tale of a mother who moves mountains for her children who were taken by the Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The audiences can expect another stellar performance by Rani Mukerji in this one. The movie shall release around Holi, this year.
We totally agree to the fact that real-life-inspired movies shall always ace the game! While the other movies have been released, Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway‘ shall hit the screens this March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
The French honor Boney Kapoor's 'Thunivu' in the most surreal way
People are celebrating the release of Ajith starrer 'Thunivu' not just at the cinema halls but also streets of France by bursting crackers, hooting, lighting smoke bombs, dancing
Richa Chadha’s next is a film based on the true stories of the second wave of covid that impacted India in 2021
The film is directed by Abhishek Acharya
Veteran Telugu actress Jamuna passes away at 87
She had won the Filmfare award for Hindi Film 'Milan'. Some of her iconic films include 'Missamma', 'Gundamma Katha' and 'Sri Krishna Tulabharam'.