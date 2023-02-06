One way of guaranteeing an audience is by reflecting a real incident on screen! Here are top 5 movies that were inspired by real life and went on to win hearts!

Gunjan Saxena

Gunjan Saxena was the only woman in the Indian Armed Forces who flew into war zones in the Kargil War. Invoking a majestic sense of patriotism, Gunjan Saxena, played by Jahanvi Kapoor landed straight into the hearts of the audiences. The movie made a thrilling watch with vividly enthralling scenes.

Raazi

The Alia-Bhatt starrer depicted a true account of an Indian (RAW) agent who, upon her father’s request, is married into a family of military officers in Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Alia Bhatt’s portrayal of Sehat won massive critical acclaim and audience appreciation.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The story of Asia’s biggest red-light area drew instant adulation and intrigue across the nation. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai was authentic, raw and unapologetic about her journey. Her charismatic robustness left an appealing mark!

No one Killed Jessica

The movie is inspired by the Jessica Lall was murder that shook the country in 1999. Helmed by power-packed performances by Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji, the film presented a true depiction of the entire incident and created a new wave of women empowerment in the country. Rani’s portrayal of a fearless journalist was appreciated by the audiences as well as critics.

Mrs Chaterjee Vs Norway

Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs. Chaterjee Vs. Norway is a gripping, true tale of a mother who moves mountains for her children who were taken by the Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The audiences can expect another stellar performance by Rani Mukerji in this one. The movie shall release around Holi, this year.

We totally agree to the fact that real-life-inspired movies shall always ace the game! While the other movies have been released, Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway‘ shall hit the screens this March.

