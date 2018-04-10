Raazi co-producer Junglee Pictures to adapt The Mahabharata Murders for digital debut; Srijit Mukherji will helm web series

Junglee Pictures is entering the digital space with an adaptation of Arnab Ray’s successful noir-thriller novel The Mahabharata Murders, which will be directed by Srijit Mukherji, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The director of the Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan is excited about the 12-13 episode web series which follows a female detective and her colleague as they hunt for a serial killer who believes himself to be a reincarnation of Duryodhana, the Kaurava prince and wants to avenge by killing modern day Pandavas today.

“Arnab and I used to communicate over social media. He was a popular blogger and I followed his posts. Some time ago, he gave me a manuscript asking if I’d like to adapt it as a film. After reading it, I told him that I was looking for something edgier and a lot more violent. So when he wrote The Mahabharata Murders, he sent it to me before it was published. I loved the manuscript and was excited to adapt it for the screen,” said Srijit about the adaptation, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

This will be yet another foray of the production banner into big budget adaptations of literary works for the screen, following the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi, based on the French novel Ingredients of Love, and the soon-to-release Meghna Gulzar’s Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, which is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s Calling Sehmat.

Junglee Pictures is also behind the Vishal Bhardwaj movie adaptation of Adrian Levy and Cathy Scott-Clark’s The Exile: The Stunning Inside Story of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda. The Mahabharata Murders may lend itself to an episodic structure with the book itself divided in to six chapters named after each of the Pandavas and Draupadi. The makers of the show are looking at 2 episodes per chapter, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

