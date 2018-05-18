You are here:

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer crosses Rs 50 cr mark in its opening week

FP Staff

May,18 2018 13:05:58 IST

Meghna Gulzar's latest film Raazi has made its way to the hearts of the audience as well as the cash registers at the box-office. The Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and is now the fifth highest-grossing film of 2018 so far, which is a feat owing to the fact that it is made in a relatively smaller budget.

In addition to that, the film is shouldered on a female protagonist. Hence, it becomes a greater achievement since the box-office is generally ruled by the male stars in India.

Read: Raazi: How Alia Bhatt-starrer fares against fellow women-led box office wins Padmaavat, Pari, Hichki

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and revealed the week 1 box-office collection of Raazi:

Based on the book Calling Sehmat written by Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar's Raazi essays the journey of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat (played by Bhatt) who is married off to the son (played by Kaushal) of a Pakistani army general. She acts as a spy from the other side of the border and passes secret information to the Indian intelligence. The film released on 11 May.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 13:05 PM

tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Meghna Gulzar #raazi #Vicky Kaushal

also see

Sab Raazi hai: Amul girl reenacts scene from Alia Bhatt-starrer, wielding butter knife instead of gun

Sab Raazi hai: Amul girl reenacts scene from Alia Bhatt-starrer, wielding butter knife instead of gun

Alia's like sponge; she absorbs everything and won't stop working till she's satisfied, says Raazi director Meghna Gulzar

Alia's like sponge; she absorbs everything and won't stop working till she's satisfied, says Raazi director Meghna Gulzar

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer stands strong; gets Rs 39 cr in four days

Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer stands strong; gets Rs 39 cr in four days