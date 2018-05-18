Raazi box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer crosses Rs 50 cr mark in its opening week

Meghna Gulzar's latest film Raazi has made its way to the hearts of the audience as well as the cash registers at the box-office. The Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and is now the fifth highest-grossing film of 2018 so far, which is a feat owing to the fact that it is made in a relatively smaller budget.

In addition to that, the film is shouldered on a female protagonist. Hence, it becomes a greater achievement since the box-office is generally ruled by the male stars in India.

Read: Raazi: How Alia Bhatt-starrer fares against fellow women-led box office wins Padmaavat, Pari, Hichki

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted and revealed the week 1 box-office collection of Raazi:

#Raazi emerges a WINNER... Does REMARKABLE biz in Week 1... Emerges 5th HIGHEST *Week 1* of 2018... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr, Thu 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 56.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

What’s noteworthy is the fact that #Raazi put up SUPERB numbers on weekdays, following an EXCELLENT opening weekend... The biz remained consistently above ₹ 5.25 cr from Mon to Thu, which indicates the word of mouth has translated into BO numbers. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

TOP 5 - 2018

Week 1 biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 166.50 cr [9 days; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 112.85 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 63.05 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 62.87 cr

5. #Raazi ₹ 56.59 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

#Raazi economics... CoP + P&A: ₹ 37 cr Approx 90% of investment recouped through non-theatrical sales [Music, Satellite, Digital, Overseas]. India and Overseas theatrical biz is SUPERB... Week 1: India: ₹ 56.59 cr Overseas: $ 2.66 mn [6 days; ₹ 18.08 cr] HUGELY PROFITABLE! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 18, 2018

Based on the book Calling Sehmat written by Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar's Raazi essays the journey of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat (played by Bhatt) who is married off to the son (played by Kaushal) of a Pakistani army general. She acts as a spy from the other side of the border and passes secret information to the Indian intelligence. The film released on 11 May.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 13:05 PM