Raatchasi first look: Jyothika poses as a woman on a mission in her Kaatrin Mozhi follow-up

Following the success of Kaatrin Mozhi, Tamil actress Jyothika will now be next seen in a movie titled Raatchasi. The makers released the first poster of the film, which features the actress in a sari, donning a serious look. The poster also announced that the trailer of the film will be released by 4 pm on 31 May.

Check out the poster here

In the film, Jyotika will portray the role of a determined yet struggling government school teacher trying to improve the standards of education in her school for the students.

The film will be produced by SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. This project will also mark the directorial debut of S Raj.

According to a report in Times of India, a grand school set reportedly worth Rs 50 lakh was set up for this film which will also star actors like Poornima Baghyaraj, Sathyan and Hareesh Paredi in key roles. The last time fans saw Jyotikha as a school teacher was in Gautham Menon’s Kaaka Kaaka.

Apart from this film, Jyothikha will also be seen in a yet untitled dark comedy action thriller, produced by husband Suriya's 2D Entertainment and directed by Kalyan of Gulebgavali-fame. The film will also star Yogi Babu, Ananda Raj and Mansoor Ali Khan. The music of the film will be composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 12:43:02 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.