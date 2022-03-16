In conversation with actress Raashii Khanna, who recently made her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Having carved a name for herself in the South with several successful projects, Raashii Khanna made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Known for her successful films in Telugu and Tamil, Raashii is now earning praises from the audience and critics alike for her impactful performance as the psychopath Aliyah Choksi in Rudra. She will soon be seen in Raj and DK's show with Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor. In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost’s Lachmi Deb Roy, Raashi mentions how playing different roles in different languages helps her in polishing her craft. She wants to do as many South films as she wants to work in Bollywood projects. Excerpts:

Preparation for your role in ‘Rudra’…

This is a character that obviously required a lot of preparation because of the way it is as I am playing a psychopath and there was no reference point because I have not seen the original series titled, ‘Luther’ as I didn’t want to watch it because I didn’t want to get influenced by it. So, I did my own preparation for the role. I created this character in my own head. I went through a lot of workshops with my director and I basically discussed them during the workshop, I asked a lot of questions too because that helped me get into the skin of it.

The character of Aliyah that I play is very different from who I am and I couldn’t find any common grounds between us because as an actor, you try to find common grounds with your character, but I couldn’t. I worked a lot on my body language. I worked on the way I talk with my eyes and you will rarely see me blinking especially when you see me with Ajay Devgan. I knew with the character that I am playing; I can go extremely right or extremely wrong. I am happy that the audience loved it which makes me feel I have done it right.

How is the method of acting in Bollywood different as compared to the south?

Honestly, the method of acting doesn’t depend on the industry. It is about the character you play. There was a love story that I did call ‘Totally Prema’ which made people sit up and notice me and appreciate me as an actor rather than just a pretty face. In that film too it was a very well-written character, but it was complicated. So, I had to approach it differently. The character that I played in ‘Totally Prema’ was also very different from my own personality. In Rudra again I had to come out of my comfort zone. Actually, the character of Aliyah that I play in ‘Rudra’ has been the most difficult for me in my entire acting career. But I don’t think the method of acting changes with industries. It basically changes with projects and what character you are playing.

Initially as an actor when there are difficult scenes you actually go back to some moments in your own life. I have not learned acting from a film school. I totally go by my instincts. I have always used some sad parts of my life in acting, especially in the emotional scenes that are difficult for me. Now I feel I have grown as an actor and the method of acting has also changed over time. Thanks to all the south films that I have done. I am much more comfortable in front of the screen.

On not bringing the real Raashi into ‘Aliyah’…

I did not bring Raashi into Aliyah at all. You will see no glimpse of real me in the way I acted for Rudra. I literally sank into the character. In fact, in my real life too since I had prepared so much for the role, my body language also became like her. It was a bit scary also because she is somebody who is extremely selfish and in my real life, my upbringing has been such that I am quite selfless. I think I learned a lot from the character that I play because Aliyah is a go-getter. She has no inhibitions, but I still have some. I think I let go of all my inhibitions while playing this character. So, I definitely grew as an actor and as a person also. There was so much learning I had from this character. In terms of performance, I think you really need to delve into your character’s shoes and think like them.

You are doing a show with Raj and DK and Shahid Kapoor, how was that experience?

The shoot is already over. We shot most of the parts and we wrapped up in October last year. It will be released at the end of this year-end. I am super excited about it. It is obviously very different from what you see me doing in Rudra. And it is again a very different role. I feel doing different kinds of roles helps people get to see the versatility of me as a performer which I always wanted. And it is happening after so many years. I never wanted to be just a pretty face.

On managing time and doing multiple projects in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu…

I did burn out in the middle when I felt I needed a break. It was like I was going to school and I wanted to go on a summer vacation. But I love the process and playing different roles in different languages helps me improve my craft. I literally thrive on it. I am really enjoying this period of my life when I am doing Telegu, Tamil and Hindi films and shows. I want to do as many South films as I want to do Bollywood projects because I don’t want to let go of my southern audience. It is my southern films that made me who I am today. I want to have my feet in all these boats. I feel I am this horse who is constantly working. I think the things you love you always make way for them and I have a love affair with my work.

How has your journey of coming to Bollywood been?

When I was doing Southern films, I was happy doing just South films. I didn’t have a plan in my head that I wanted to do Bollywood films. It wasn’t like a destination where I have to do Hindi films. I think southern films also have that reach. Post Baahubali the reach has opened up even more.

I didn’t really have to struggle to get Hindi film projects. One fine day I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra saying that they are looking for someone for Shahid’s show and they thought I was perfect for that role and that’s how I got it. Basically, I am just going with the flow. I am like water, I just go wherever it takes me!