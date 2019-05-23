Raangi: Trisha unveils first look poster of upcoming film directed by M Saravanan

Trisha on Wednesday (22 May) shared the first look poster of her next film Raangi, helmed by M Saravanan, via Twitter. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and went on floors recently, reports The News Minute.

The image shows the actress being handcuffed by police officers as she looks intensely into the camera. Raangi has been written by AR Murugadoss, with whom Saravanan has worked as an assistant director. The film's music is composed by C Sathya. According to India Today, the shoot of Raangi is currently in progress in Los Angeles.

Trisha, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Petta, is also shooting for an action adventure flick with Simran, directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, writes The News Minute. She is also a part of a thriller titled Paramapadham Vilayattu and a bilingual film 1818.

Saravanan made his directorial debut in 2009 with the Telugu language romantic drama Ganesh, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Pothineni. However, his Tamil film Engeyum Eppodhum (2011) was his first major hit. Since then he has written and directed Ivan Veramathiri (2013) and Valiyavan (2015) in Tamil and Chakravyuha (2016) in Kannada.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Raangi.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:04:22 IST

