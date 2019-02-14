Trisha and Simran team up for upcoming action-adventure film; shoot to start from March

Two of south cinema’s biggest female stars are joining hands for a yet-untitled action adventure project. Last seen playing crucial roles in superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta, Trisha and Simran are all set to do some heavy-duty action in director Sumanth Radhakrishnan’s film which will also be high on adventure.

Talking about the project and how he roped in Simran and Trisha, Sumanth told Firstpost: “It was the script that impressed both of them. It was Simran I approached first with the script. She loved it and immediately gave her nod. When I pitched it to Trisha, she was equally excited. This is a very unique script and it needed actors who can really step out of their comfort zone. I couldn’t think of anyone else other than Simran and Trisha.”

Sumanth added that the project was supposed to materialise even before Petta. “If things had gone as planned, I would have brought them together even before Petta. Even in Petta, they don’t really share screen space together. However, in my film, they play siblings and they will be together throughout the course of the entire film. You’ll see them doing serious action. Both of them have undergone marine training in preparation for their respective roles. There will be underwater action sequences. The film has three important elements. While water will be one of the elements, we are keeping the other two as surprise for now.”

The regular shoot will commence from 1 March. Sumanth is in the process of finalising rest of the cast. To be bankrolled by All In All Pictures, this will be the second production of the makers who had already produced upcoming Tamil heist comedy, Gorilla.

"We have few more surprises up our sleeves for the audience. It’s going to be a first-of-its-kind attempt in Indian cinema. The actresses will also undergo rigorous training before we kick start the production. For the entire cast and crew, this film will be a milestone in their respective careers. As of now, we are planning to start the shoot from first week of March. The film will be predominantly shot in Chennai, Kerala, Pichavaram and Thailand,” producer Vijayraghavendra said in a statement.

For both Trisha and Simran, this project will give them an opportunity to flex their muscles and display some serious action chops. While Trisha has already tried her hands at action with films like Mohini and yet-unreleased Garjanai; it will be really interesting to see Simran in an action avatar.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 13:36:29 IST