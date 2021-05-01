Like many others, R Madhavan, who has 2.8 million followers on Twitter, is using his social media clout to help people find information regarding the required resource.

Actor R Madhavan, who has been amplifying requests seeking COVID-19 related resources, has warned his fans and followers against fraud. The actor shared information alleging fraud by a Remdesivir seller. The photo tweeted by the actor mentioned the name of a seller Ajay Aggarwal and his contact number. It said that the person takes Rs 3,000 in advance from people to supply a vial of Remdesivir anywhere in the country. However, once the payment gets done, the seller does not pick calls.

Warning people of fraud, Madhavan asked his Twitter followers to be aware. Speaking about the person allegedly committing fraud, the 50-year-old actor added that there are devils amongst us too.

Many actors, social media influencers, and public figures are amplifying SOS requests related to COVID-19 . The request ranges from oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, medicines, ventilators to plasma.

Last month, the actor had tested positive for coronavirus after his 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan who had also contracted the virus.

When he tested positive, Madhavan tweeted a joke with a poster of 3 Idiots featuring Aamir and himself. He said that ‘Virus’ has always been after Rancho and Farhan (their characters from the film) but this time, it caught up with them. He was referring to the coronavirus and Virus — Boman Irani’s character in the film.

Madhavan added that this is the one place where they do not want Raju (played by Sharman Joshi) to join them. He had informed everyone that he was recovering well.